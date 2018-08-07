Eventos Locales
Texan takes senior pictures with alligator
Would you have the courage to pose with a gator?
Univision Radio,Aug 7, 2018 – 11:45 AM EDT
It's just another ordinary day for 21-year-old Makenzie Noland who is an intern at Gator Country in Beaumont.
A photo of Noland posing with 13-foot alligator who goes by the name of "Big Tex" is going viral. Noland was posing for her Texas A&M senior portraits with the gator. The Abilene native says that she greets Big Tex everyday while interning for the park for the past three months. Noland is majoring in wildlife ecology and didn't think twice about it.
Noland said that she just wanted to show off what she's been doing everyday while interning.
Would you dare pose with a real live gator?