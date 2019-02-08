Eventos Locales
Tejano line up released for Oyster Bake 2019
Who's ready for a good time?
Univision Radio,Feb 8, 2019 – 9:41 AM EST
Oyster Bake is about to celebrate 103 years in San Antonio at St. Mary's University. The annual event includes music from all kinds of genres including Rock, Country, R&B / Hip-Hop, Pop, and Tejano music! Friday night concludes with their annual fireworks spectacular.
The only thing different about this year is that the Oyster Bake is not aligned with the other Fiesta events which runs from April 18th - 28th.
This year's performing artists include: *** Entertainment subject to change ***
Friday, April 12th:
9p -David Lee Garza y Los Musicales
7p - Jay Perez
5:30p - Amanda Solis
Saturday, April 13th
9p - Gary Hobbs
7p - Los Desperadoz
5p - Grupo Metal ft. Chris Perez
3p - Stefani Montiel
1p - Volcan