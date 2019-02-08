Tejano line up released for Oyster Bake 2019

Oyster Bake is about to celebrate 103 years in San Antonio at St. Mary's University. The annual event includes music from all kinds of genres including Rock, Country, R&B / Hip-Hop, Pop, and Tejano music! Friday night concludes with their annual fireworks spectacular.

The only thing different about this year is that the Oyster Bake is not aligned with the other Fiesta events which runs from April 18th - 28th.