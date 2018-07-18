Spurs trade Leonard and Green in blockbuster offseason trade

Rumors about Kawhi Leonard leaving to Toronto turned out to be true. Kawhi expressed no desire to play in Toronto and had plans to play for Los Angeles.

The Raptors and the Spurs have been in serious negotiation talks and finalized the deal with Leonard and Danny Green for the Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and center Jakob Poeltl along with their first round draft pick in 2019.

Raptors get:

Kawhi Leonard

Danny Green



Spurs get:

DeMar DeRozan

Jakob Poeltl

Protected 2019 1st-round pick



Full deal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/SXByfdXfSb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2018

DeRozan posted on his Instagram Wednesday morning: "Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand... Don't disturb."

DeMar's IG story right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/RQit4AUYwQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2018

28-year-old, 6" 7' DeRozan has averaged 33.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds per game.

At 22-years-old, Poeltl averaged 6.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds last season with the Raptors.