/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Eventos Locales

Spurs trade Leonard and Green in blockbuster offseason trade

No, he isn't going to the Lakers

Rumors about Kawhi Leonard leaving to Toronto turned out to be true. Kawhi expressed no desire to play in Toronto and had plans to play for Los Angeles.

The Raptors and the Spurs have been in serious negotiation talks and finalized the deal with Leonard and Danny Green for the Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and center Jakob Poeltl along with their first round draft pick in 2019.

DeRozan posted on his Instagram Wednesday morning: "Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand... Don't disturb."

28-year-old, 6" 7' DeRozan has averaged 33.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds per game.

At 22-years-old, Poeltl averaged 6.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds last season with the Raptors.

The internet is about to go wild with the meme's.

RELATED:San Antonio Spurs
Clientes de DISH, han perdido Univision. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo y digan que quieren que Univision vuelva. Clic aquí para conocer más