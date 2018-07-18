Spurs trade Leonard and Green in blockbuster offseason trade
Rumors about Kawhi Leonard leaving to Toronto turned out to be true. Kawhi expressed no desire to play in Toronto and had plans to play for Los Angeles.
The Raptors and the Spurs have been in serious negotiation talks and finalized the deal with Leonard and Danny Green for the Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and center Jakob Poeltl along with their first round draft pick in 2019.
Kawhi Leonard
Danny Green
Spurs get:
DeMar DeRozan
Jakob Poeltl
Protected 2019 1st-round pick
DeRozan posted on his Instagram Wednesday morning: "Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand... Don't disturb."
28-year-old, 6" 7' DeRozan has averaged 33.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds per game.
At 22-years-old, Poeltl averaged 6.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds last season with the Raptors.
