Spurs to retire Manu Ginobili's jersey in March

The San Antonio Spurs just announced that they will be retiring Manu Ginobili's number 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28th at 7:30pm.

The jersey will hang from the rafter inside the AT&T Center along with Bruce Bowen (12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).

Ginobili was selected by the Spurs with the 57th overall pick at the 1999 NBA Draft. Since then number 20 had appeared in 1,057 games, averaging 13.3 points with 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.