Spurs' rookie Lonnie Walker IV gets a new place in San Antonio
San Antonio is so excited for their newest basketball player Lonnie Walker IV. He just found his first apartment in the Alamo City and we're all kinds of excited for him.
Walker shared a little story of his background and things weren't easy for him growing up.
He states in the caption of the Instagram post that he had to split a cheeseburger for dinner, had chips for breakfast and woke up in the middle of the night to gun shots at his Reading, PA home. He states that he is alive and healthy. Taking faith and also thanking his San Antonio Spurs for giving him the time of day.
Survival by the fittest was the strategy growing up. Splitting a cheeseburger for dinner. Chips for breakfast. Not knowing where I will sleep the next day. Living with 10 plus people. Waking up in the middle of the night because your house got shot up. Who would’ve thought at the age of 19. I’m alive and healthy and just got my first apt. Who would’ve thought that this kid from Reading would make it out. No one understands my struggle and my pain. And no one needs too. But through all the blood sweat and tears and reading my piece of paper that says “soon mom our time will come” well guess 🤬 what. We are here no more of that stress. This is only the beginning but it’s a beautiful one. Lead by faith 🙏🏾💕. And thanks to the spurs for giving me this opportunity! And also adidas for believing in me more than anyone else @adidashoops
Lonnie Walker describes the city of San Antonio home or at "Disneyland." He said that this city is like no other and amazed on how the fans love and care for you.
Lonnie was drafted by the Spurs from the number 18 pick coming from the University of Miami.