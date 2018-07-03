Spurs' rookie Lonnie Walker IV gets a new place in San Antonio

Survival by the fittest was the strategy growing up. Splitting a cheeseburger for dinner. Chips for breakfast. Not knowing where I will sleep the next day. Living with 10 plus people. Waking up in the middle of the night because your house got shot up. Who would’ve thought at the age of 19. I’m alive and healthy and just got my first apt. Who would’ve thought that this kid from Reading would make it out. No one understands my struggle and my pain. And no one needs too. But through all the blood sweat and tears and reading my piece of paper that says “soon mom our time will come” well guess 🤬 what. We are here no more of that stress. This is only the beginning but it’s a beautiful one. Lead by faith 🙏🏾💕. And thanks to the spurs for giving me this opportunity! And also adidas for believing in me more than anyone else @adidashoops

A post shared by Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalkeriv) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT