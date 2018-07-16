/
Spurs release pre-season schedule

First game will take place in the AT&T Center on September 30th


The San Antonio Spurs just released the preseason schedule for their games starting with a home game against Miami at the AT&T Center on September 30th.

Then the Silver and Black will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on October 5th, followed by a game in Houston on October 7th, Atlanta on October 10th and then in Orlando on October 12th .

Date
 Time Opponent Venue
Sunday, Sept. 30
 4 p.m. Miami AT&T Center
Friday, Oct. 5
 7:30 p.m. Detroit AT&T Center
Sunday, Oct. 7
 3 p.m. Houston AT&T Center
Wednesday, Oct. 10
 6:30 p.m. Atlanta McCamish Pavilion
Friday, Oct. 12
 6 p.m. Orlando Amway Center
