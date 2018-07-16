Eventos Locales
Spurs release pre-season schedule
First game will take place in the AT&T Center on September 30th
Univision Radio,Jul 16, 2018 – 3:46 PM EDT
The San Antonio Spurs just released the preseason schedule for their games starting with a home game against Miami at the AT&T Center on September 30th.
Then the Silver and Black will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on October 5th, followed by a game in Houston on October 7th, Atlanta on October 10th and then in Orlando on October 12th .
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sunday, Sept. 30
|4 p.m.
|Miami
|AT&T Center
|Friday, Oct. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit
|AT&T Center
|Sunday, Oct. 7
|3 p.m.
|Houston
|AT&T Center
|Wednesday, Oct. 10
|6:30 p.m.
|Atlanta
|McCamish Pavilion
|Friday, Oct. 12
|6 p.m.
|Orlando
|Amway Center