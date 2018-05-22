Spurs disband the Silver Dancers for a family-friendly alternative

The Spurs Silver Dancer were the official cheeleaders for the San Antonio NBA team and they knew how to get the crowd fired up. Now, the basketball team has announced they will be replacing the Silver Dancers with a more "family-friendly co-ed hype team."

The team had issued a press release stating they have recieved complaints and that the fans aren't reactive to them any more.

The dance team wore the same silver and black colors in all types of outfits since 1992.

“We are excited to announce our new Spurs hype team,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President Tammy Turner. “This team will further enhance the game-night experience for Spurs fans at the AT&T Center.”

When the news hit, fans took to social media and one fan even created a petition.

The petition states:



The news had devistated the members of the dance squad.







The Spurs are the first NBA organization to disband their official dance squad. The new dance squad has yet to be named.