Spurs coach Gregg Popovich slides into fifth place in coaching victories

Photo: Getty Images - Gregg Popovich
With the win on Monday, January 1st game against the New York Knicks put San Antonio Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich taking the fifth spot in the "Most Coaching Victories in NBA History."
Don Nelson is at 1,335 wins taking the number one spot with Lenny Wilkins not too far behind in second at 1,332 wins.
3rd - Jerry Sloan - 1,221
4th - Pat Riley - 1,210
5th - Gregg Popovich - 1,176
6th - George Karl - 1,175
7th - Phil Jackson - 1,155
8th - Larry Brown - 1,098
9th - Rick Adelman - 1,042
10th - Bill Fitch - 944
