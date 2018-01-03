Spurs coach Gregg Popovich slides into fifth place in coaching victories

With the win on Monday, January 1st game against the New York Knicks put San Antonio Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich taking the fifth spot in the "Most Coaching Victories in NBA History."

Don Nelson is at 1,335 wins taking the number one spot with Lenny Wilkins not too far behind in second at 1,332 wins.

3rd - Jerry Sloan - 1,221

4th - Pat Riley - 1,210

5th - Gregg Popovich - 1,176

6th - George Karl - 1,175

7th - Phil Jackson - 1,155

8th - Larry Brown - 1,098

9th - Rick Adelman - 1,042

10th - Bill Fitch - 944