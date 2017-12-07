Follow us
South Texas getting a dusting of snow

The white stuff we rarely see is covering the ground in parts of South Texas.
Snowing in South Texas
Univision
Dec 7 | 12:56 PM EST
Snow is a rare occurance in South Texas. It appears that snow is in the forecast for parts of Northern Mexico and South Texas as well as the Texas Hill Country.

Robbie Rob from 98.5 The Beat talks with Univision's Meterologist Pricilla Sanchez for an update of what we can expect here in San Antonio.

Robbie Rob and Priscilla Sanchez see if San Antonio will get any snow

Check out these views photos sent to Univision 41 from South Texas / Mexico.

Storm chasers have verified that an inch and a half has covered the ground this morning.



