SAPD shows you how quick your truck's tailgate can be stolen

They even tell you how you can prevent it with a part from any automotive or hardware store

There has been an increase in tailgate theft in the San Antonio area and the San Antonio Police Department wants to inform the public on how to prevent your tailgate from being stolen.

San Antonio Fear Free Environment officers show you how to install a device that will cost you little to nothing.

While there is no 100% guarantee that the device will work, it will take some time to remove both sides of the tailgate.

The officer shows on video on how quickly the tailgate could be easily remove with little to no effort.

Prue substation SAFFE officers will be holding a free event to help install the clamp.

