San Antonio shows love for Tony Parker

Monday night's game was like no other game in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs were playing Tony Parker and the Charlotte Hornets in San Antonio at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs organization as well as the fans gave a warm welcome to the former Spurs player.

Coach Gregg Popovich greeted the his second son as he came on to the court to practice. Parker knew he would see familiar faces in the crowd and the opposing (Spurs) team.

Parker then saw his father and other family members from France looking on. Surprise! "When I got in the warm-ups and saw them, I started shaking a little bit, you know, like goosebumps." said Parker talking to the media.

"I care so much about the Spurs, It was very weird to play against them."

The Spurs gave a touching video tribute to Parker on the Lighthouse screen inside the AT&T Center that led every Spurs fan to chant "Tony, Tony, Tony...".

The Spurs(25-20) fell to the Hornets (20-23) 108 to 93. Parker recorded 8-points and 4 assists for the Hornets.

After the game, Tony and Coach Pop exchanged a hug.