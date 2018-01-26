San Antonio showed up to the 40th Cowboy Breakfast Friday morning





All of the grills were lit, hot and sizzling with breakfast fit for thousands of people. The 40th annual Cowboy Breakfast took place in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall Friday, January 26th.

The drizzle didn't bother many who were in line for a variety of different types of free tacos. Also people stood in line for free milk, orange juice and piping hot coffee.

The annual Cowboy Breakfast is the unofficial start to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo which runs from February 8th through February 25th.

We learned that the Cowboy Breakfast gave away:





15,000 cups of hot coffee

5,000 pints of different types of milk and orange juice

12,000 chorizo and egg tacos

8,000 biscuits and gravy

10,000 Bar-b-que tacos

10,000 sausage and egg tacos

8,000 bean and cheese tacos

8,000 bacon and egg tacos