San Antonio school closures for 1/16/18

The area braces for the first winter storm of the year.
By:
Univision Radio
Jan 16 | 7:35 PM EST

The weather is supposed to get pretty bad overnight. Area school districts are taking the neccessary precautions to keep their students and staff safe from unsafe driving conditions.

Temperatures are supposed to drop to the mid to low 20's Monday night into Tuesday morning according to the National Weather Service in San Antonio. Precipitation is also to be expected with this winter storm causing roads to ice. The Texas Department of Transportation are preparing the roads with anti-icing agents on major highways and bridges but does not guarantee that they will help. Drivers should only travel if they have to and also use extreme caution if travel is a must.

Here is a list of major area school districts that are cancelling school.

- Northside ISD
- Northeast ISD
- San Antonio ISD
- Southside ISD
- Southwest ISD
- Judson ISD
- Alamo Heights ISD
- Comal ISD
- Harlandale ISD
- Edgewood ISD
- East Central ISD
- Floresville ISD
- Hondo ISD
- Jourdanton ISD
- Fort Sam Houston ISD

If your school or district is not on this list, please check with your district or school's website for any updates or details on closures or delays. Be safe out there San Antonio.

