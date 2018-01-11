San Antonio is now the first city in state to raise the smoking age to 21

Photo: LAURENT FIEVET/AFP/Getty Images - CORRECTION-COUNTRY To go with AFP story by David Watkins: FINANCE-ECONOMY-HEALTH-SMOKING A smoker stubbs out a cigarette outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong on June 27, 2009. Hong Kong�s government is set to enforce a blanket smoking ban in public places from July 1, aimed at protecting workers in the city�s bars, nightclubs, bathhouses, massage establishments and mahjong parlours from second-hand smoke. Yet many workers regard the legislation as a death-knell amid a recession that has pushed the city's unemployment rate up to 5.3 percent. AFP PHOTO / LAURENT FIEVET (Photo credit should read LAURENT FIEVET/AFP/Getty Images)
By:
Univision RadioJan 11 | 4:23 PM EST
On January 11th, The City of San Antonio just passed a new ordinance that prohibits merchants from selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 years old.
San Antonio is the first city in the state of Texas to enact on the new smoking age ordinance.
Five states: California, Oregon, Hawaii, Maine, and New Jersey have already raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products to people under 21. Also cities similar to San Antonio like Boston, New York City, Chicago and Cleveland have already passed the smoking under 21 law.