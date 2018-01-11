San Antonio is now the first city in state to raise the smoking age to 21

The new law goes into effect in October.
Univision Radio
Jan 11 | 4:23 PM EST

On January 11th, The City of San Antonio just passed a new ordinance that prohibits merchants from selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 years old.

San Antonio is the first city in the state of Texas to enact on the new smoking age ordinance.

Five states: California, Oregon, Hawaii, Maine, and New Jersey have already raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products to people under 21. Also cities similar to San Antonio like Boston, New York City, Chicago and Cleveland have already passed the smoking under 21 law.

