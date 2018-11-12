/
San Antonio Fire Department sending their best to fight California fire

Send your prayers to the team as they head into danger
Nov 12, 2018 – 11:25 AM EST

The San Antonio Fire Department had posted to their Facebook page that they will be sending a team combined of the SAFD, District 7, Schertz FD and Grey Forest FD firefighters to battle the California fire.

The post had also mentioned that they will be missing Thanksgiving with their families and to send your prayers to the team while they're away for their well being and safety and also pray for those who've been impacted by the fire.

The fire was started by a campfire which destroyed the entire town of Paradise, California that held a population of about 27,000 people in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

