Rodeo kicks off on Thursday, February 8th

It's Rodeo Time San Antonio. Thursday, February 8th at noon the grounds officially open up. Enjoy free parking from noon to 2pm at lots 4, 6, 7, & 8. and free admission with a voucher from the SARodeo app.

See over 2,000 pigs and cattle inside the livestock barns. Learn about Texas Wildlife inside the Butterfly Encounter exhibit, learn about Texas longhorns and even see the Texas zoo.

Then make your way on over to the petting zoo and also bring the kids to ride a pony.

If you get hungry, enjoy lunch at the Frontier Club beginning at noon.

After eating, you can check out over 250 themed retailers inside the Shops at the Rodeo.



Address: 723 AT&T Center Parkway - San Antonio, TX 78219





San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Hours of Operation





Family Fair:



Sunday - Wednesday: 10am - 9pm

Thursday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm

Carnival:



Monday - Thursday: Opens at 4pm

Friday - Sunday: Opens at 11am

Shopping:



Sunday - Wednesday: 10am - 8pm

Thursday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm

Here is the full list of family entertainment

- Texas Longhorns 101

- Butterfly Encounter

- Chicago Boyz

- Pompeyo Family Dog Show

- Chuck Wagons

- XPOGO

- Carnival

- Sandy Feet

- Cowboy Boot Camp

- Innovation Station

- Little Buckaroo Farms

- Agicadabra

- Petting Zoo

- Pony Rides

- Dairy Center

- Swine Racing

and much more!

Round up your dancing partner because there are great areas for free entertainment.

- Pendleton Cowboy Corner

- Budlight Courtyard (by the AT&T Center)

- Bud Light Rodeo Cantina (Tejano music)

- Coors Cold River Saloon (Country music)





PRCA Rodeo Concerts inside the AT&T Center with...



Thu, Feb 08 @ 7pm - Gary Allan

Fri, Feb 09 @ 7:30pm - Brett Eldredge

Sat, Feb 10 @ 1pm - Josh Abbot Band

Sat, Feb 10 @ 7:30pm - Kip Moore

Sun, Feb 11 @ 1pm - Midland

Mon, Feb 12 @ 7pm - Chris Young

Tue, Feb 13 @ 7pm - Casting Crowns

Wed, Feb 14 @ 7pm - Rascal Flatts

Thu, Feb 15 @ 7pm - Alan Jackson

Fri, Feb 16 @ 7:30pm - Goo Goo Dolls

Sat, Feb 17 @ 1pm - Luke Combs

Sun, Feb 18 @ 1pm - CAM

Sun, Feb 18 @ 7:30pm - Latin Night with Calibre 50

Mon, Feb 19 @ 7pm - Brad Paisley

Tue, Feb 20 @ 7pm - Brad Paisley

Wed, Feb 21 @ 7pm - Jeff Dunham

Thu, Feb 22 @ 7pm - Cody Johnson

Fri, Feb 23 @ 7:30pm - Foreigner

Sat, Feb 24 @ 1pm - LOCASH

Sat, Feb 24 @ 7:30pm - Brothers Osborne

You can purchase your tickets at the AT&T Center's Box Office, SARodeo.com or Ticketmaster.com