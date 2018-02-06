Rodeo kicks off on Thursday, February 8th

It's Rodeo Time San Antonio. Thursday, February 8th at noon the grounds officially open up. Enjoy free parking from noon to 2pm at lots 4, 6, 7, & 8. and free admission with a voucher from the SARodeo app.
See over 2,000 pigs and cattle inside the livestock barns. Learn about Texas Wildlife inside the Butterfly Encounter exhibit, learn about Texas longhorns and even see the Texas zoo.
Then make your way on over to the petting zoo and also bring the kids to ride a pony.
If you get hungry, enjoy lunch at the Frontier Club beginning at noon.
After eating, you can check out over 250 themed retailers inside the Shops at the Rodeo.
Address: 723 AT&T Center Parkway - San Antonio, TX 78219
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Hours of Operation
Family Fair:
Sunday - Wednesday: 10am - 9pm
Thursday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm
Carnival:
Monday - Thursday: Opens at 4pm
Friday - Sunday: Opens at 11am
Shopping:
Sunday - Wednesday: 10am - 8pm
Thursday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm
Here is the full list of family entertainment
- Texas Longhorns 101
- Butterfly Encounter
- Chicago Boyz
- Pompeyo Family Dog Show
- Chuck Wagons
- XPOGO
- Carnival
- Sandy Feet
- Cowboy Boot Camp
- Innovation Station
- Little Buckaroo Farms
- Agicadabra
- Petting Zoo
- Pony Rides
- Dairy Center
- Swine Racing
and much more!
Round up your dancing partner because there are great areas for free entertainment.
- Pendleton Cowboy Corner
- Budlight Courtyard (by the AT&T Center)
- Bud Light Rodeo Cantina (Tejano music)
- Coors Cold River Saloon (Country music)
PRCA Rodeo Concerts inside the AT&T Center with...
Thu, Feb 08 @ 7pm - Gary Allan
Fri, Feb 09 @ 7:30pm - Brett Eldredge
Sat, Feb 10 @ 1pm - Josh Abbot Band
Sat, Feb 10 @ 7:30pm - Kip Moore
Sun, Feb 11 @ 1pm - Midland
Mon, Feb 12 @ 7pm - Chris Young
Tue, Feb 13 @ 7pm - Casting Crowns
Wed, Feb 14 @ 7pm - Rascal Flatts
Thu, Feb 15 @ 7pm - Alan Jackson
Fri, Feb 16 @ 7:30pm - Goo Goo Dolls
Sat, Feb 17 @ 1pm - Luke Combs
Sun, Feb 18 @ 1pm - CAM
Sun, Feb 18 @ 7:30pm - Latin Night with Calibre 50
Mon, Feb 19 @ 7pm - Brad Paisley
Tue, Feb 20 @ 7pm - Brad Paisley
Wed, Feb 21 @ 7pm - Jeff Dunham
Thu, Feb 22 @ 7pm - Cody Johnson
Fri, Feb 23 @ 7:30pm - Foreigner
Sat, Feb 24 @ 1pm - LOCASH
Sat, Feb 24 @ 7:30pm - Brothers Osborne
You can purchase your tickets at the AT&T Center's Box Office, SARodeo.com or Ticketmaster.com