/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Eventos Locales

NFL Hall of Fame game kicks off tonight

It has been 179 long days with out football.
Aug 2, 2018 – 11:26 AM EDT

NFL football returns with the Hall of Fame game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio at 8 / 7p central.

The Chicago Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens in week one of the NFL pre-season.

Next Thursday (August 9th) is more of the teams take it to the field.

Browns at Giants at 7/6p central
Panthers at Bills at 7/6p central
Bears at Bengals at 7/6p central
Steelers at Eagles at 7/6p central
Saints at Jaguars at 7/ 6p central
Buccaneers at Dolphins at 7/ 6p central
Redskins at Patriots at 7:30 / 6:30p central
Rams at Ravens at 7:30 / 6:30p central
Titans at Packers at 8 / 7p central
Texans at Chiefs at 8:30 / 7:30p central
Cowboys at 49ers at 10 / 9p central
Colts at Seahawks at 10 / 9p central

Friday, August 10th
Falcons at Jets at 7:30 / 6:30p central
Lions at Raiders at 10:30 / 9:30p central

Saturday, August 11th
Vikings at Broncos at 9 / 8p central
Chargers at Cardinals at 10 / 9p central

Clientes de DISH, han perdido Univision. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo y digan que quieren que Univision vuelva. Clic aquí para conocer más