NFL Hall of Fame game kicks off tonight

NFL football returns with the Hall of Fame game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio at 8 / 7p central.

The Chicago Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens in week one of the NFL pre-season.

Next Thursday (August 9th) is more of the teams take it to the field.

Browns at Giants at 7/6p central

Panthers at Bills at 7/6p central

Bears at Bengals at 7/6p central

Steelers at Eagles at 7/6p central

Saints at Jaguars at 7/ 6p central

Buccaneers at Dolphins at 7/ 6p central

Redskins at Patriots at 7:30 / 6:30p central

Rams at Ravens at 7:30 / 6:30p central

Titans at Packers at 8 / 7p central

Texans at Chiefs at 8:30 / 7:30p central

Cowboys at 49ers at 10 / 9p central

Colts at Seahawks at 10 / 9p central

Friday, August 10th

Falcons at Jets at 7:30 / 6:30p central

Lions at Raiders at 10:30 / 9:30p central