NFL Hall of Fame game kicks off tonight
NFL football returns with the Hall of Fame game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio at 8 / 7p central.
The Chicago Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens in week one of the NFL pre-season.
Next Thursday (August 9th) is more of the teams take it to the field.
Browns at Giants at 7/6p central
Panthers at Bills at 7/6p central
Bears at Bengals at 7/6p central
Steelers at Eagles at 7/6p central
Saints at Jaguars at 7/ 6p central
Buccaneers at Dolphins at 7/ 6p central
Redskins at Patriots at 7:30 / 6:30p central
Rams at Ravens at 7:30 / 6:30p central
Titans at Packers at 8 / 7p central
Texans at Chiefs at 8:30 / 7:30p central
Cowboys at 49ers at 10 / 9p central
Colts at Seahawks at 10 / 9p central
Friday, August 10th
Falcons at Jets at 7:30 / 6:30p central
Lions at Raiders at 10:30 / 9:30p central
Saturday, August 11th
Vikings at Broncos at 9 / 8p central
Chargers at Cardinals at 10 / 9p central