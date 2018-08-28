Man saves elderly woman from disaster

Lubbock, TX - A man is called a hero after he witnessed an elderly woman driving on the wrong side of the highway. Thomas Prado had desperately tried to stop this wrong way driver before she caused a fatal wreck.

The man tells KLBK news "I did some things on there that I probably shouldn't have done on the road.”

Prado was also thinking: "don't let today be her last day, she doesn't know."

Prado was able to get the 94-year-old woman to stop, get her out her car and move her to safety.