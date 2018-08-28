Eventos Locales
Man saves elderly woman from disaster
The 94-year-old woman was spotted going the wrong direction
Univision Radio,Aug 28, 2018 – 10:17 AM EDT
Lubbock, TX - A man is called a hero after he witnessed an elderly woman driving on the wrong side of the highway. Thomas Prado had desperately tried to stop this wrong way driver before she caused a fatal wreck.
The man tells KLBK news "I did some things on there that I probably shouldn't have done on the road.”
Prado was also thinking: "don't let today be her last day, she doesn't know."
Prado was able to get the 94-year-old woman to stop, get her out her car and move her to safety.
Prado did mention that he does drive around 500 miles a day for work and that this was the first time that he'd ever seen something like this.