Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with injury

The San Antonio Spurs tells the media that their forward will be out indefinitely with right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Spurs General Manager RC Buford said in a statement: "Kawhi has made significant progress and continues to move forward in his rehabilitation. This is the best approach for the next steps in his return to play."



26-year-old Leonard had already missed the first 27 of the Spurs' games this season due to right quadriceps tendinopathy, which is a condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee. On top of that Leonard has also been dealing with a partial tear in his left shoulder.

To make things a little worse for the Spurs, Rudy Gay who is a small forward, is also out with a right heel injury for at least two weeks.

