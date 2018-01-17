Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with injury

The Spurs forward only played in nine games this season.
Photo: Getty Images - Kawhi Leonard
Jan 17 | 3:10 PM EST

The San Antonio Spurs tells the media that their forward will be out indefinitely with right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Spurs General Manager RC Buford said in a statement: "Kawhi has made significant progress and continues to move forward in his rehabilitation. This is the best approach for the next steps in his return to play."


26-year-old Leonard had already missed the first 27 of the Spurs' games this season due to right quadriceps tendinopathy, which is a condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee. On top of that Leonard has also been dealing with a partial tear in his left shoulder.

To make things a little worse for the Spurs, Rudy Gay who is a small forward, is also out with a right heel injury for at least two weeks.

You can catch the Spurs take on Brooklyn in Spanish January 17th on your Spurs and Proud KXTN 107.5FM at 6:30PM.


