Jordan brand won't be renewing with Kawhi Leonard

According to ESPN Nick DePaula, the former San Antonio Spur Kawhi Leonard will be parting ways with the Jordan shoe brand after turning down a $22 million contract dating back in March. Leonard was hoping to get more money from the shoe company due to his status of being one of the "best all-around" players in the NBA.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant both earn more than $20 million from Nike.

The current contract of $500,000 will expire on October. After that, Leonard will be able to sign up with any shoe brand of his choice. It was understood that Jordan wasn't going to release a signature Leonard shoe.

The only NBA players that got their own signature shoe includes Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Dwayne Wade.

Leonard will be joining others looking for sneaker deals such as Joel Embiid, Gordon Haward, Andrew Wiggins and DeMarcus Cousins.