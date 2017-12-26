Follow us
Join us in the nation's largest MLK march in 2018

Everyone is invited to march on Monday, January 15, 2018.
Univision Radio
Dec 26 | 12:25 PM EST
Join your Univision family at the MLK Academy (3501 Martin Luther King Dr.) to Pitman-Sullivan Park (1101 Iowa). The march is scheduled for Monday, January 15, 2018 at 10:00am.

It all started on January 19, 1987 where the MLK Commission and the City of San Antonio got together to hold it's first official Martin Luther King, Jr. March.

Each year after the first march, saw growth in attendance and all walks of life joined in to honor one of the nation's most revered civil rights leaders.

Last year, we saw an estimated 300,000 people marching which makes San Antonio the largest march in the nation.


