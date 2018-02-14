Hundreds get married on the steps of the courthouse

Dozens of couples were ready to say "I do" at the stroke of midnight. A mass wedding took place on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Now, before you run down to the courthouse, the future brides and grooms first had to take a pre-marital education course from the state and get a marriage license 72 hours before being wed at the mass wedding.

If you meet the criteria and still want to get hitched, there still a few more opportunities for a Valentines Day wedding today at 10am, Noon, 2pm and at 4pm.