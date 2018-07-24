Eventos Locales
Guy steals and then asks for a job
"We don't hire thieves"
Univision Radio,Jul 24, 2018 – 3:41 PM EDT
Check this out. So a guy enters a convienence store and makes a b-line straight to the drink section. Looks around to make sure that no eyes are on him as he slips a 99 cent beverage into his pants. Little the man knew is that he was being watched on surveilance camera.
The man proceeds to the checkout counter then the next part will shock you.
It's all caught on film with some hilarious commertary. Viewer discretion advised.