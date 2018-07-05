Free agent Tony Parker keeping options open

Point guard Tony Parker has made it clear that he is keeping his options open. Now as a free agent, other teams are looking at the 36-year-old veteran.

This past season, Parker was out on the sidelines recovering from a quadriceps injury and was replaced by 21-year-old Dejounte Murray, who is also looking good on the court.

Team Parker is searching around for the best deal in the league. Reportedly the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets are looking at getting Parker if the Spurs can't make a deal.

According to ESPN's NBA expert, Michael C. Wright stated that the Spurs organization would love to bring Parker back for his 18th season "in a mentorship role if the numbers work for both sides."

Parker said that he isn't ready for retirement and that he has about three more seasons left in him.

We'll see where Parker ends up?