Former Miss Universe from Texas dead at 45

Texans are mourning the death of former Miss Universe Chelsi Smith who was battling cancer. Smith was 45-years-old.

Smith began her journey in 1994 at the Miss Galveston and Miss Texas pageants. She vowed to take on racism. She won Miss USA in 1995 and at the age of 22 she won Miss Universe in Nambiia, Africa taking on 81 other contestants.

Jarrod Klawinsky, a spokesman for Smith stated that she was diagnosed with cancer in spring of 2017.

A statement taken from the Houston Chronicle says: