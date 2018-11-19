Fire departments issue warning about heaters

It's getting a lot colder outside and fire departments all across America are calling on social media to help spread the word about power strips and space heaters.

The combination plays not safe as the power strip can't handle the extra power flow going to the space heater causing the strip itself to overheat and perhaps catch on fire.

To prevent this, make sure that the heater is plugged in directly to the wall outlet and that the heater is away from any flamable materials such as curtains, bedding and etc.