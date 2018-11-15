/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Fiesta Navideña tickets, info & more

November 15, 2018 at La Villita
Nov 15, 2018 – 11:41 AM EST

Fiesta Navideña is back at Maverick Park inside La Villita on December 15, 2018 to celebrate the season.

Join your Tejano & Proud KXTN along with our friends at Univision 41, 98.5 The Beat, Latino Mix 95.1, and Que Buena 92.9.

This event is for all-ages.

Enjoy performances by:

Siggno
Grupo Solido
Grammy Award winning Max Bacca & Los Texmaniacs
DaniLeigh
Mariah performing her hit song "Blah"
Former member of Fifth Harmony and San Antonio's very own Ally Brooke performing live.


GA and VIP Tickets available at MyTicketGenius.com

Meet and Greet photo opportunity with Siggno
Front of stage viewing
Private bar
Private restrooms


:: FAQ ::

Q: Can I bring kids?
A: Yes, this is an all ages event

Q: Will you have beverages?
A: Yes, we will serve beer and sodas on site

Q: Can I bring my cooler / ice chest?
A: No per city ordinance coolers are not allowed inside La Villita

Q: Can I bring my own snacks?
A: No outside food will be allowed inside

Q: Will you be serving food?
A: Yes, you can choose from many food booths available inside Maverick Plaza

Q: Can I bring lawn chairs?
A: Yes, there will be a designated area for sitting.

