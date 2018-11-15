Fiesta Navideña tickets, info & more
Fiesta Navideña is back at Maverick Park inside La Villita on December 15, 2018 to celebrate the season.
Join your Tejano & Proud KXTN along with our friends at Univision 41, 98.5 The Beat, Latino Mix 95.1, and Que Buena 92.9.
This event is for all-ages.
Enjoy performances by:
Siggno
Grupo Solido
Grammy Award winning Max Bacca & Los Texmaniacs
DaniLeigh
Mariah performing her hit song "Blah"
Former member of Fifth Harmony and San Antonio's very own Ally Brooke performing live.
GA and VIP Tickets available at MyTicketGenius.com
:: VIP Experience Package ::
Meet and Greet photo opportunity with Siggno
Front of stage viewing
Private bar
Private restrooms
:: FAQ ::
Q: Can I bring kids?
A: Yes, this is an all ages event
Q: Will you have beverages?
A: Yes, we will serve beer and sodas on site
Q: Can I bring my cooler / ice chest?
A: No per city ordinance coolers are not allowed inside La Villita
Q: Can I bring my own snacks?
A: No outside food will be allowed inside
Q: Will you be serving food?
A: Yes, you can choose from many food booths available inside Maverick Plaza
Q: Can I bring lawn chairs?
A: Yes, there will be a designated area for sitting.