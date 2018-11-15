Fiesta Navideña tickets, info & more

Fiesta Navideña is back at Maverick Park inside La Villita on December 15, 2018 to celebrate the season.

Join your Tejano & Proud KXTN along with our friends at Univision 41, 98.5 The Beat, Latino Mix 95.1, and Que Buena 92.9.

This event is for all-ages.

Enjoy performances by:



GA and VIP Tickets available at MyTicketGenius.com

Meet and Greet photo opportunity with Siggno

Front of stage viewing

Private bar

Private restrooms



:: FAQ ::

Q: Can I bring kids?

A: Yes, this is an all ages event

Q: Will you have beverages?

A: Yes, we will serve beer and sodas on site

Q: Can I bring my cooler / ice chest?

A: No per city ordinance coolers are not allowed inside La Villita

Q: Can I bring my own snacks?

A: No outside food will be allowed inside

Q: Will you be serving food?

A: Yes, you can choose from many food booths available inside Maverick Plaza