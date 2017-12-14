Follow us
Fiesta Navideña has been moved to Sunday 12/17

Due to inclement weather to happen on Saturday, we had to move the date of the event to Sunday, 12/17.
Univision
Dec 15 | 7:22 PM EST
The weather is forecasting inclement weather for Saturday, so we had to move our Fiesta Navideña event to Sunday, December 17th.

Performing live:

- Siggno
- Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso
- Frankie J ft. Baby Bash
and
Devin Banda

Chiquis Rivera will not be performing on Sunday. She will be performing at the Diamante Night Club on Saturday, December 16th at 8pm. Sorry, the event at Diamante is an 18 and up only show.

If you have any questions regarding this change, you can e-mail us at FiestaNavidenaSA@gmail.com. We will be able to answer your questions.

We apologize for any inconvience this may have caused.

