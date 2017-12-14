Fiesta Navideña has been moved to Sunday 12/17

The weather is forecasting inclement weather for Saturday, so we had to move our Fiesta Navideña event to Sunday, December 17th.

Performing live:

- Siggno

- Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso

- Frankie J ft. Baby Bash

and

Devin Banda

Chiquis Rivera will not be performing on Sunday. She will be performing at the Diamante Night Club on Saturday, December 16th at 8pm. Sorry, the event at Diamante is an 18 and up only show.

If you have any questions regarding this change, you can e-mail us at FiestaNavidenaSA@gmail.com. We will be able to answer your questions.