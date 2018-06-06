Eventos Locales
Family wrote harsh obituary for their mother
"This world is a better place without her"
Univision Radio,Jun 6, 2018 – 10:43 AM EDT
The obituary for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow is getting national attention because of what the family wrote. The obituary starts off like any usual one with the name of the person in mourning, their birthday and so on. It's when you start reading the third paragraph things take a wild turn.
Paragraph 1: ok— Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018
Paragraph 2: ok
Paragraph 3: wait
Paragraph 4: OH
Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda