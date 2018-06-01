Evicted 30-year-old living with parents finally moved out

On May 22, 2018, a Onondaga County Supreme Court Justice had ordered 30-year-old Michael Rotaondo to move out of his parents' Camillus home by Noon of Friday, June 1st. Michael moved out a few hours earlier with his belongings in the bed of a pickup truck. Thursday was his final night at his parents house.

The move started with a little bit of drama when Michael was looking for his Lego set for his 8-year-old child. Michael's father wouldn't let him back into the house and told his son that if he found them, he'll bring them out. Michael wasn't having none of that so he called the police on his father. The Legos were located without further incident. The cops did ask about a gun they saw and had offered to store it while he deals with his situation. Michael stated that he was a responsible gun owner and that he will move it with him.

Michael found temporary housing in Syracuse at a Airbnb for $25 per night. He credited Alex Jones for providing a $3,000 check for rental costs. After that, Michael plans on staying with a distant cousin by the name of Anthony Mastropool. Mastropool found out about Michael's hardship via the show Infowars, which Michael was interviewed on. Mastropool found out about them being relatives from Michael's mother, Christina.