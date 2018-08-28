Employee bit by snake at local school

Employee at Bush Middle School in the Northeast Independent School district was treated by EMS after being bit by a snake. The incident occured right outside the school building in a grassy area that is typically not a walkway. NEISD pest control had inspected the grounds surrounding the school and didn't find any snakes in the area.

Hospital workers had told NEISD officials that by the size of the bite, it could have been a Copperhead snake.

Principal of the high school, Gary Comlander had advised staff and PE teachers review safety procedures before taking the students outside for classes. Comlander also said that custodians will be inspecting the area for snake prevention.