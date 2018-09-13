Eventos Locales
David Lee Garza 50th Anniversary Reunion
October 7th at Cowboys Dancehall
Univision Radio,Sep 13, 2018 – 11:44 AM EDT
Sunday, October 7th starting at 7p
Cowboys Dancehall at 3030 NE Loop 410 - San Antonio, TX 78218
David Lee Garza y Los Musicales Reunion Concert with all the lead singers from back in the day and today...
Performances by:
- Cezar Martinez
- Ram Herrera
- Jay Perez
- Marcos Orozco
- Oscar G
- Mark Ledesma
- Joey Martinez
- Ben Ozuna
and more...
VIP tables: 210-646-9378
Info Line: 210-710-5663
Tickets online at CowboysDanceHall.com
Tickets also available at Cavenders Boot City San Antonio locations
Map to Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio