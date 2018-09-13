/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Eventos Locales

David Lee Garza 50th Anniversary Reunion

October 7th at Cowboys Dancehall
Sep 13, 2018 – 11:44 AM EDT

Sunday, October 7th starting at 7p


Cowboys Dancehall at 3030 NE Loop 410 - San Antonio, TX 78218


David Lee Garza y Los Musicales Reunion Concert with all the lead singers from back in the day and today...

Performances by:


  • Cezar Martinez
  • Ram Herrera
  • Jay Perez
  • Marcos Orozco
  • Oscar G
  • Mark Ledesma
  • Joey Martinez
  • Ben Ozuna

and more...

VIP tables: 210-646-9378
Info Line: 210-710-5663
Tickets online at CowboysDanceHall.com
Tickets also available at Cavenders Boot City San Antonio locations



Map to Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio

RELATED:David Lee Garza Y Los MusicalesTejano
Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más