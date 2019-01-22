Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper will be playing in the pro-bowl

When it comes to the NFL Pro-Bowl, the best-of-the-best are on the field in the NFC versus AFC game. The game will be held in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 27th, one week from the big game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 3rd in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dallas Cowboys fans are excited to learn that quarterback Dak Prescott and wide-reciever Amari Cooper were selected to replace Drew Brees and Michael Thomas on the roster.

The switch up comes after breaking news that New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees and wide-reciever Michael Thomas will be sitting out due to an injury, according to a press statement.

This will be Cooper's third and Prescot's second appearance to the Pro Bowl. They'll be joining Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Jones, and Leighton Vander Esch on the NFC side. Zach Martin and Tyron Smith were also on the injured list.

We're uncertain the extent of the injuries to the players as no further details were revealed.