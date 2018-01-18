City to install traffic cameras at major intersections

The suburb Leon Valley will be trying to crack down on red light runners with brand new cameras installed at various intersections. Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio says that they're seeing a numerous amount of drivers hitting the gas through red lights. Salvaggio tells us that their police units responded to about 1,111 accidents on Bandera Road alone from 2015 through February 2017. Salvaggio also stated that most of the drivers were not from Leon Valley but from the neighboring cities.