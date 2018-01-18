City to install traffic cameras at major intersections

The suburb Leon Valley will be trying to crack down on red light runners with brand new cameras installed at various intersections. Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio says that they're seeing a numerous amount of drivers hitting the gas through red lights. Salvaggio tells us that their police units responded to about 1,111 accidents on Bandera Road alone from 2015 through February 2017. Salvaggio also stated that most of the drivers were not from Leon Valley but from the neighboring cities.
The following intersections will have the red-light cameras.
- Bandera and Huebner
- Bandera and Grissom
- Bandera and Timco
- Bandera and El Verde
- Bandera and Reindeer Trail
- Bandera and Poss
- Huebner and Evers
- Wurzbach and 410
Violators who run the red light will have a photo of their vehicle, driver and license plate recorded, also sent by mail a noncriminal offense with a penalty of $75.
The traffic cameras will be installed by American Traffic Solutions at the tune of $4,500 per camera, per month via a contract. The same company installed cameras in Balcones Heights.