Billion dollar ticket sold in South Carolina

Someone in San Antonio won $3 million
Oct 24, 2018 – 11:12 AM EDT

The Texas Lottery Commission has confirmed that someone in San Antonio is taking $3 million from Tuesday (October 23rd) Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven convience store at the 800 block of San Pedro Ave.

Someone in South Carolina won the largest Mega Millions jackpot in lottery history at $1.6 billion with a cash option of $913 million.

Did you participate in the lottery hype?

