Become a Tejano Miracle Maker Today

All donations raised by KXTN 107.5 will stay local and benefit the Children's Hospital of San Antonio

The CMN has been helping local communities since 1983 and has worked to help raise money for over 170 hospitals in the U.S. and Puerto Rico including the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

CMN has a mission: "Increase funds and awareness for local children's hospitals."

CMN and the Children's Hospital of San Antonio had more than 178,000 patients in 2016. Saw 230 daily emergency room visits, which equals to 83,000 last year.

Keep these three reasons in mind.

1.) No child is ever turned away for financial reasons or the legal status of the family.

2.) All of the funds raised during KXTN's Tejanos for Kids Radiothon will stay here in San Antonio to benefit the ill children of San Antonio.

3.) None of these funds are used for any administrative costs as they will provide the services to the kids and support services for the family.

Here's how you can help:

We want to show you an example. Take your cell phone out and hold it. Can you believe that the size of your cell phone is about the size of a "pre-mie" baby that is fighting for their life right now at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the San Antonio Children's Hospital?

You donation helps. All it takes is 67 cents per day to be a Tejano Miracle Maker... That's just $20 a month...