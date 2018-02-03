Local baker came up with alternative to dangerous laundry pod trend

He introduced the concha inspired by the dangerous laundry pod challenge.
Univision Radio
Feb 3 | 9:44 AM EST

Joe Andy García who is a baker in San Antonio, Texas has created the Tide Pod inspired concha that is decorated in the orange and blue swirl resembling the laundry detergent pack.

The "Tide Pod Concha" is a safe and alternative way to the dangerous viral trend having people going to the hospital.

The "Tide Pod Challenge" was a dare set by people on YouTube daring people to eat the laundry detergent packs. Eating one of the laundry detergent packs could cause one to have traumatic seizures, pulmonary edema, respiratory arrest, coma and even death according to Poison Control.

On a serious note, Garcia put a caption: "Tide Pod any one? *Warning: Please do NOT eat tide pods, thank you*"

Garcia says that he doesn't support anyone that eats an actual laundry detergent pack and people should be more aware of how dangerous it is with all of the chemicals in them.


