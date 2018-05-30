Astrodome receives Texas landmark designation
The Astrodome has officially recieved the highest honor any Texas landmark can recieve. The "Eighth Wonder of the World" was designated as a Texas Historic Landmark with it's own marker sign. Since the dome opened, it fell it to disrepair. Last year, the Astrodome was given special safeguards to prevent a demolition and will now require approval from the Texas Historical Commission for any changes to the facility.
When the doors opened on April 9, 1965, 47,879 people watched the Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees. President Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife Lady Bird were in attendance.
There is a lot of history in the first air-conditioned, fully enclosed multi-purpose stadium. Harris county officials approved the $105 million renovation for the Astrodome.