22nd annual César E. Chávez March set for March 24th

The grandson of César E. Chávez will be the grand marshall
By:
Univision Radio
Jan 18 | 5:06 PM EST

Organizers met up on January 18th on the steps of City Hall to announce the plans for the 22nd annual César Chávez March For Justice. The march will have a new route downtown San Antonio this year. The march will take place on March 24th with the new route beginning at the corner of South Brazos and Guadelupe Street making the trek to Hemisfair Park.

Chávez's grandson, Andres P. Chávez will be the grand marshall for the march. Those attending are encouraged to bring canned goods to help benefit the San Antonio Food Bank for the "Yes, We CAN Campaign Food Drive."

"We need everybody to come to the march to support." says Ernest Martinez the President of the César E. Chávez organization.

César Chávez and Dolores Huerta both co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 which lead to many improvements of union laborers.

