Youngest artist wins Tejano Music Award

This girl is going places
Nov 19, 2018 – 5:38 PM EST

11-year-old Mia Garcia took home "Best New Female Artist" at the Tejano Music Awards Saturday. Garcia is now the youngest artist to take home an award.

The Austin native has been performing since she was five years old and makes appearances in her own music videos that are featured on her YouTube channel.

Garcia is featured in many videos singing Tejano, Reggaeton and English Pop. In 2015, Garcia had released her first professionally recorded music video " El Perdon", a cover of Nicky Jam and Enrique Iglesias song that has recieved over 346,000 views.

In recognition of the young artist's hard work and dedication, the city of Austin had recognized October 5, 2018 as "Mia Garcia Day".

Garcia is touring across the Lone Star State as well as participating in school making the "A" honor roll and also does gymnastics as well as karate in her spare time.

Way to go Mia!


