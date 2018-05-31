/
Radio
Follow us
Entretenimiento

Tom Cruise releases teaser photo for "Top Gun: Maverick"

We're going back to the Danger Zone

We all feel the need for speed and to watch the sequal to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Tom Cruise who plays Pete "Maverick' Mitchell shared a photo of him staring at a fighter jet wearing a flight suit. On top of the photo has the phrase "FEEL THE NEED" stamped on the photo. Cruise posted a caption with "#DAY1."

We take it that filming has already started.

In the original film, Tom Cruise says his famous phrase with Goose.

The film is to be released in July 2019.

Más Noticias

Así llegó Kim Kardashian a la Casa Blanca y esta es la foto que tomó dentro (diferente a lo que acostumbra)

Este fue el striptease que Omar Chaparro le hizo a La Secretaria

Las hijas de Jackie Bracamontes abrieron el guardarropa de su mamá y no creerás lo qué pasó después

Brigitte Nielsen, ex de Sylvester Stallone, da la sorpresa a los 54 años (y no vas a creer de qué se trata)