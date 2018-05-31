Entretenimiento
Tom Cruise releases teaser photo for "Top Gun: Maverick"
We're going back to the Danger Zone
Univision Radio,May 31, 2018 – 11:47 AM EDT
We all feel the need for speed and to watch the sequal to the 1986 film "Top Gun."
Tom Cruise who plays Pete "Maverick' Mitchell shared a photo of him staring at a fighter jet wearing a flight suit. On top of the photo has the phrase "FEEL THE NEED" stamped on the photo. Cruise posted a caption with "#DAY1."
We take it that filming has already started.
#Day1 pic.twitter.com/7jjPL277Es— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2018
In the original film, Tom Cruise says his famous phrase with Goose.
The film is to be released in July 2019.