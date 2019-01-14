/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Entretenimiento

Texas music legends performed together

This was Willie Nelson and George Strait's first duet together
Jan 14, 2019 – 10:21 AM EST

Saturday night was for the history books. Both musicians, Willie Nelson and George Strait took center stage at a Nashville, Tennessee venue.

The show was in celebration of Shotgun Willie's legendary career and the song the two performed was called "Sing One With Willie."

"You just made my career... or ruined it." Strait jokingly said to Nelson after the performance together.

More than two-dozen musical artists came to honor the 85-year-old singer that night of January 12th.

The show was recorded and will be broadcasted on television on A&E at a later date.

RELATED:Tejano
Advertisement

Más Noticias

La peculiar manera en que Thalía se deshace de la migraña

Ana Bárbara y su efectivo remedio para curar las infecciones de los niños (funciona mejor que las medicinas 😉)

Tras 9 meses de haber dado a luz, Khloé Kardashian sorprende por su esbelta figura

El papá de Meghan Markle llama arrogante al príncipe Harry

Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.