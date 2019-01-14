Texas music legends performed together

Saturday night was for the history books. Both musicians, Willie Nelson and George Strait took center stage at a Nashville, Tennessee venue.

The show was in celebration of Shotgun Willie's legendary career and the song the two performed was called "Sing One With Willie."

"You just made my career... or ruined it." Strait jokingly said to Nelson after the performance together.

More than two-dozen musical artists came to honor the 85-year-old singer that night of January 12th.