Snake enters a police station and attacks man

A CCTV video captured a snake slithering into a police station with their doors open heading to a man sitting. The man had probably seen the snake with his periprial vision before the snake could strike.

The video shows the man stomping on the snake to prevent it from making a strike. That's when the man got the snake by it's head and tried to warn others in the police station. Officers told the man to take the snake outside and to let it go.