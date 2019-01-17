Rita Vidaurri 'La Calandria' dead at 94

The heartbreaking news was shared by the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center regarding the passing of 94-year-old Rita Vidaurri.

We learned that she passed away peacefully with the people that loved and adored her by her side.

Vidaurri was a performer in the United States, Mexico and throughout Central & South America in the 1940's.

She had performed with many great talents such as Celia Cruz, Olga Guillot, Tin Tán, Pedro Vargas, Trío Tariacuri, Lalo 'El Piporro' González, Cantinflas, Nat King Cole and many, many others.

In 1957, she was a model for Jax Beer and in 2004 she released a CD titled "La Calandria". Later she brought together Beatriz "La Paloma del Norte" Llamas and Blanca Rodriguez or better known as "Blanca Rosa" to form the group Las Tesoros de San Antonio.

Her legacy will continue to live in our hearts.