/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Entretenimiento

Rita Vidaurri 'La Calandria' dead at 94

Nuestro más sincero pésame a sus seres queridos
Jan 17, 2019 – 10:32 AM EST

The heartbreaking news was shared by the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center regarding the passing of 94-year-old Rita Vidaurri.

We learned that she passed away peacefully with the people that loved and adored her by her side.

Vidaurri was a performer in the United States, Mexico and throughout Central & South America in the 1940's.

She had performed with many great talents such as Celia Cruz, Olga Guillot, Tin Tán, Pedro Vargas, Trío Tariacuri, Lalo 'El Piporro' González, Cantinflas, Nat King Cole and many, many others.

In 1957, she was a model for Jax Beer and in 2004 she released a CD titled "La Calandria". Later she brought together Beatriz "La Paloma del Norte" Llamas and Blanca Rodriguez or better known as "Blanca Rosa" to form the group Las Tesoros de San Antonio.

Her legacy will continue to live in our hearts.

There is no further information about the viewing or burial for Vidaurri.

Advertisement

Más Noticias

El caso de Clarissa no es el único: Toni Costa ha defendido su amor de los 'haters' en otras tres oportunidades

Kim Kardashian confiesa cómo le explicará a sus hijos el video sexual que protagonizó

Esta es la "aventura culinaria" en la que Meghan Markle ha embarcado al príncipe Harry

A Yuly Ferreira se le adelantó el parto y corre al hospital con su esposo Fabián Ríos

Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.