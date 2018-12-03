/
President George H.W. Bush service dog very loyal

The photo is heartbreaking
The United States is mourning the death of George Herbert Walker Bush who was the 41st President.

Bush had a service dog that went by the name of Sully and in a moving photo taken by the staff. Sully has not left the side of Bush as the photo shows him laying on the floor next to Bush's casket in Houston.

The casket will depart Houston to Washington D.C. along with Sully.

Back in June, Sully was assigned to the former 41st President who was trained by nonprofit group America's VetDogs. Sully will have to say his goodbyes and will be reassigned to his new home at the Walter Reed Military Hospital.


