Petition to change the date of Halloween

Some people in Portland Maine want to move the date of Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday in October so that the holiday can be celebrated on the weekend instead.

The campaign on Change.org says "It's time for a safer, longer, stress-free celebration. Why cram into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day?!?!"

The petition which is addressed to the Halloween & Costume Association and the President of the United States has about 2,214 sign-ups.