Penny Marshall dead at 75

Actress Penny Marshall had made her television debut as Laverne on the 1970's sitcom "Laverne & Shirley". She starred alongside Cindy Williams who both worked together at a brewery in Milwaukee trying to keep each other's spirits up in the first several seasons of the show. Both had lost their job at the brewery and ended up in Burbank, California where they were trying to get their fresh start in hopes to be in the movie business.

Marshall also directed films such as "Big" and "A League of Their Own." Marshall gave Mark Wahlberg his start in acting in the film "Renaissance Man."

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall." A statement the Marshall family released reads. “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight! Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated,” Marshall and costar Cindy Williams famously chanted as they skipped down the sidewalk in the opening sequence of “Laverne & Shirley.”

Marshall had made history as being the first blue collared girl character on television at the time. Viewers had wanted someone that didn't look like "Mary Tyler Moore" or the pretty girl. They wanted a real-working class woman that other women can admire.