/
KXTN 107.5 FM
Entretenimiento

New Tejano Music: "Por La Madrugada" Sunny Sauceda, Duet w/ Pete Astudillo

This song will have you dancing
Jan 17, 2019 – 9:59 AM EST

Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso with special musical guest Pete Astrudillo had fun performing "Por La Madrugada" on a wodden stage at a hill country spot in Garden Ridge, Texas.

"Por La Madrugda" music video that was filmed by Ryan Bazan, was recently release by Sunny Sauceda filled with accordions, bajo, bass, precussions and Astrudillo's vocals that blended together like a refreshing margarita.

You have to thank super producer, Raul Sanchez for bringing the two Tejano powerhouses together for a performance of a lifetime!

RELATED:Tejano
Advertisement

Más Noticias

El caso de Clarissa no es el único: Toni Costa ha defendido su amor de los 'haters' en otras tres oportunidades

Kim Kardashian confiesa cómo le explicará a sus hijos el video sexual que protagonizó

Esta es la "aventura culinaria" en la que Meghan Markle ha embarcado al príncipe Harry

A Yuly Ferreira se le adelantó el parto y corre al hospital con su esposo Fabián Ríos

Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.