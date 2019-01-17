New Tejano Music: "Por La Madrugada" Sunny Sauceda, Duet w/ Pete Astudillo

Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso with special musical guest Pete Astrudillo had fun performing "Por La Madrugada" on a wodden stage at a hill country spot in Garden Ridge, Texas.

"Por La Madrugda" music video that was filmed by Ryan Bazan, was recently release by Sunny Sauceda filled with accordions, bajo, bass, precussions and Astrudillo's vocals that blended together like a refreshing margarita.