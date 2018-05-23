Judge orders 30-year-old son to move out of parents house

New York State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood ordered 30-year-old Michael Rotondo out of his parents’ house after a 30-minute hearing that he must vacate immediately. Michael had argued with the judge about living at home with his parents. “I don’t see why they can’t just you know, wait a little bit for me to leave the house” said Michael.

“You say you’re entitled to six months, which really seems to be kind of outrageous, that somebody in this day and age could be in somebody else’s home with a six-month notice before they have to leave,” Said Judge Greenwood. “I mean, that creates all kinds of problems in the era of Airbnb.”

Michael’s parents; Christina and Mark Rotondo resorted to take legal action after numerous attempts to get their son to leave the nest.

The Rotondo’s had left a letter of suggestions including $1,100 to help find a place to stay. There after his parents cut off his cell phone, refused to feed him and told him that he couldn't use the laundry facilities in the house any longer. The letter had suggested Michael selling off some of his stuff so he could have room at his potential apartment.



They provided Michael notes in suggestion to vacate. The notes provided were dated February 2, 2018, February 13, 2018, March 5, 2018 and March 30, 2018.



















Michael had explained that he lost custody of his son who is now living with his mother which he never had a relationship with.

Michael had been living at his parent’s house rent free for about a decade now. Michael had briefly lived on his own in his 20’s but returned home after losing a job at Best Buy. Michael is suing the big box store because he told them he couldn’t work on Saturdays because he had visitation rights to his son. Michael is seeking a little more than $340,000 in damages, pay including attorney fees from the store.

Michael also chimed in that he attended college but didn’t finish because “it was too hard.”