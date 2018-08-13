/
Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dead at 63

He also pursued a career in NFL football with the Raiders and Cowboys
Aug 13, 2018 – 11:53 AM EDT

WWE just released some heartbreaking news, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has passed away. According to TMZ, Neidhard had passed away early Monday morning after suffering a medical emergency at his Florida home. Neidhard had a history with substance abuse. He had went to rehab twice after being arrested twice for drug-related charges.

The 63-year-old professional wrestler was known for being part of the Hart Foundation with his brother-in-law Bret "Hit Man" Hart, who is the only living member of the foundation now.

"The Anvil" is survived by his wife Ellie and three of his daughters one of which is WWE superstar Natalya.

Some of the WWE family sends their condolences to their friend.

